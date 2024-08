Join us on March 11, 2022 for a conversation with John Rodden on "What Would Orwell Say Today?"

John Rodden has taught at the University of Virginia and the University of Texas at Austin. He has published seventeen books, several about the work and heritage of George Orwell, including George Orwell: Life and Letters, Legend and Legacy (2020).

March 11, 2022. 2 p.m. ET.