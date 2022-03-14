Join us March 14, 2022 to hear Hal Brands discuss his new book, The Twilight Struggle: What the Cold War Teaches Us about Great-Power Rivalry Today.

Hal Brands is the Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor of Global Affairs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. He is also a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. He is the author or editor of several books, including American Grand Strategy in the Age of Trump (2018) and Making the Unipolar Moment: U.S. Foreign Policy and the Rise of the Post-Cold War Order (2016). Hal served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Strategic Planning from 2015 to 2016.

March 14, 2022. 11:15 a.m. ET.