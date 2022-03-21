Join us on March 21, 2022 to hear Michael Kazin discuss his new book, What It Took to Win: A History of the Democratic Party. Moderated by Ron Radosh.

Michael Kazin is a professor of history at Georgetown University and emeritus coeditor of Dissent. He is the author of War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914–1918 (2017); American Dreamers: How the Left Changed a Nation (2011); and A Godly Hero: The Life of William Jennings Bryan (2006). He is a frequent contributor for the New York Times, The Nation, The New Republic, and other magazines and websites.

Ron Radosh is an adjunct fellow at the Hudson Institute and a contributing opinion columnist at the Daily Beast. He is a co-author of Spain Betrayed: The Soviet Union in the Spanish Civil War (2001) and the author of Commies: A Journey through the Old Left, the New Left and the Leftover Left (2001).

