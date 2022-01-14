On March 26, 2022, Tara Isabella Burton joined American Purpose live in Washington, D.C., for an in-person discussion on "Faith and Democracy."

Tara Isabella Burton is a contributing editor at American Purpose and author of Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World (Public Affairs, 2020). She is also a columnist on millennial religion for Religion News Service. Her debut novel, Social Creature, was published by Doubleday in 2018.