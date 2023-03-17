On March 27, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET, French Deputé Benjamin Haddad will join American Purpose to discuss France, Russia, and Ukraine. The event will be moderated by AP editorial board member Patrick Chamorel.

Benjamin Haddad, spokesman for President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, was elected deputé in France’s Assemblée nationale in June 2022, representing Paris’ 16th arrondissement. He previously served as senior director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council, and earlier as a fellow at the Hudson Institute. The son of a successful entrepreneur, Mr. Haddad received a master’s in international affairs from Sciences Po followed by a master’s in finance from the HEC business school in Paris. He is a foreign policy advisor to President Macron and chair of the Assemblée’s France-Ukraine friendship caucus. He is author of Paradise Lost: The America of Trump and the End of European Illusions (2019).

Patrick Chamorel, editorial board member of American Purpose, is senior resident scholar and a lecturer at Stanford in Washington, Stanford University. He previously taught in the Ford Dorsey Master in International Policy program at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI). His teaching concentrates on transatlantic relations as well as comparative American and European politics, public policy and political economy. Chamorel has also taught at Stanford’s Paris campus, Sciences-Po Paris’ Euro-American campus in Reims, the University of California (Berkeley and Santa Cruz), George Washington University, and Claremont McKenna College, where he was the Crown Visiting Professor of Government in 2001–05.

