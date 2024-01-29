

On Monday, March 4, 2024, Natan Sharansky and Pavel Butorin joined American Purpose for a Zoom conversation moderated by Jeffrey Gedmin.

Natan Sharansky became a household name during the Cold War. A prominent Soviet dissident, he was sentenced to thirteen years of forced labor. Sharansky was famously released in 1986 in an international prisoner exchange after his succession of hunger strikes and an international campaign on his behalf. Since then Sharansky has served in the Israeli Knesset and as Minister in the Government of Israel. He remains an advocate for human rights, rule of law, and liberal democracy.

Pavel Butorin is chief editor of RFE/RL’s Current Time, Russian Language television and digital network. He’s the husband of detained U.S. citizen Alsu Kurmasheva.

