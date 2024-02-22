Please join us for a discussion on crisis negotiation co-sponsored by American Purpose, DC Public Library, & Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).



Featuring:

Paul Beckett, assistant editor at The Wall Street Journal (WSJ); part of the WSJ team working to secure the effort to free imprisoned journalist Evan Gershkovich

Pavel Butorin, husband of detained U.S. citizen Alsu Kurmasheva and director of RFE/RL’s Russian-language TV and media network Current Time



M.J. Crawford, political-military officer at the U.S. Department of State, who helps to advance arms control priorities among NATO Allies



Fletcher Schoen, Office of Hostage Affairs at the U.S. Department of State and Army Special Operations veteran whose work contributed to Brittney Griner’s release



Nicola Careem, Head of News Division, RFE/RL, who manages news content published in 23 countries and 27 languages

