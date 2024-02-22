March 7: Diplomacy — The Art of Hostage Negotiation & the Science of Arms Control
Please join us for a discussion on crisis negotiation co-sponsored by American Purpose, DC Public Library, & Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).
Featuring:
Paul Beckett, assistant editor at The Wall Street Journal (WSJ); part of the WSJ team working to secure the effort to free imprisoned journalist Evan Gershkovich
Pavel Butorin, husband of detained U.S. citizen Alsu Kurmasheva and director of RFE/RL’s Russian-language TV and media network Current Time
M.J. Crawford, political-military officer at the U.S. Department of State, who helps to advance arms control priorities among NATO Allies
Fletcher Schoen, Office of Hostage Affairs at the U.S. Department of State and Army Special Operations veteran whose work contributed to Brittney Griner’s release
Nicola Careem, Head of News Division, RFE/RL, who manages news content published in 23 countries and 27 languages
Jeffrey Gedmin, editor-in-chief and co-founder of American Purpose and board member of the International Broadcasting Advisory Board, will moderate
Thursday, March 7, 2024
12:30 - 2:30pm EST
West End Neighborhood Library - Large Meeting Room
2301 L Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
This event will be filmed.
To watch online in real time, you may stream from the following:
DC Public Library:
https://www.facebook.com/dclibrary
https://www.youtube.com/c/dcpubliclibrary
Radio Free Liberty / Radio Europe (RFE/RL):
https://www.facebook.com/rferl
https://www.youtube.com/c/rferlonline