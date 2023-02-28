American Purpose and Stanford in Washington invite you to "Women and Art in a Time of War," a conversation with:

Blair Ruble, a distinguished fellow at the Wilson Center, who is currently writing a weekly blog for the Center’s Kennan Institute about the response of the Ukrainian arts community to the war.

Marta Perez Garcia, a local artist whose installation "Restos-Traces," dealing with women and violence, was exhibited at the Phillips Collection last year.

Aneta Georgievska-Shine, an art historian at the University of Maryland, College Park, who has taught courses on women and war and recently lectured on women artists in the Venice Biennale.

Sonya Michel, professor emerita of history and Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park and co-editor of Behind the Lines: Gender and the Two World Wars, will moderate.

This is one of a series of events surrounding the exhibit “Women at War”–works by contemporary Ukrainian women artists–currently on display at the Stanford in Washington Art Gallery. The conversation will address the political and social factors that have given rise to these works and are shaping contemporary Ukrainian culture more generally. It will also place the artists within the broader context of women in the visual arts.

The conversation will be held at the gallery, which is located in the Sant Building, 2655 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20008 on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a reception and an opportunity to view the exhibit.

RSVP to mkenney4@stanford.edu.