Martha Bayles writes about the arts, cultural policy, and media. A former columnist for The American Interest, she is a contributing editor of American Purpose and film and TV critic for the Claremont Review of Books.

Since 2003 Bayles has taught humanities at Boston College. She is the author of two books: Hole in Our Soul: The Loss of Beauty and Meaning in American Popular Music (1996) and Through a Screen Darkly: Popular Culture, Public Diplomacy, and America’s Image Abroad (2014). A fellow at the Hudson Institute and the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, she is currently at work on a monograph on the threats to independent journalism around the world; a book about free speech in the digital age; and a memoir about race entitled Off White.