Mathilde Fasting, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is a project manager and fellow at Civita, one of Norway’s most influential think tanks dedicated to liberal ideas, institutions, and policies based on individual liberty and personal responsibility.

Fasting regularly hosts Civita’s weekly podcast “Liberal halvtime.” Her many published works include Freedom of Choice, The Citizen and the Community, The Norwegian Welfare, Market and moral, along with three books: After the End of History: Conversations with Francis Fukuyama (2021), The Norwegian Exception? Norway’s Liberal Democracy since 1814 (2021) and Torkel Aschehoug and Norwegian Historical Economic Thought: Reconsidering a Forgotten Norwegian Pioneer Economist (2016).

Fasting earned her bachelor of arts and master of arts in the history of ideas from the University of Oslo, and her Ph.D. in the economic history of ideas from the University of Erfurt. She also holds an MA in economics from the Norwegian School of Economics, working for many years in private companies and founding and managing her own company.