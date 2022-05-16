Join us May 16, 2022 to hear Jeffrey Herf discuss his new book, Israel's Moment: International Support for and Opposition to Establishing the Jewish State, 1945-1949.

Jeffrey Herf is distinguished university professor in the department of history at University of Maryland, College Park. He studies the intersection of ideas and politics in modern European history, specializing in 20th-century Germany. He has published extensively on Germany during the Weimar Republic, Nazi Germany, the Holocaust, and on West and East Germany during the Cold War. His research interests more recently focus on the Nazi period and German and European history in post-World War II decades up to the collapse of communism and the end of the Cold War in 1989.

May 16, 2022. 11 a.m. ET.