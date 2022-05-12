Join us May 12, 2022, for an event with Peter Wehner on “Channeling Popular Passions.” Co-sponsored by Braver Angels.

Peter Wehner is a senior fellow of the Trinity Forum, a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, and a contributing editor for The Atlantic magazine. Previously he was a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. He has written for numerous other publications—including Time magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Financial Times, The Weekly Standard, National Review, Commentary, National Affairs, and Christianity Today—and has appeared frequently as a commentator on MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, CBS, PBS, and C-SPAN television. He is the author of The Death of Politics: How to Heal Our Frayed Republic After Trump (2019).

May 12, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.