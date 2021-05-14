Join us on May 14, 2021 to hear Carla Robbins in conversation with Thomas B. Edsall on "Are Americans Ready To Trust Government Again?"

Carla Anne Robbins, an editorial board member of American Purpose, covered national security and diplomacy for the Wall Street Journal and is a former deputy editorial page editor for the New York Times. She is now Marxe faculty director of the master of international affairs program at Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Thomas B. Edsall has been teaching political journalism at Columbia University since 2006. He has been a weekly contributor to The Times online Opinion Pages since 2011. He covered politics for The Washington Post from 1981 to 2006, and before that for The Baltimore Sun and The Providence Journal. He has written five books: “The Age of Austerity”, “Building Red America,” “Chain Reaction: The Impact of Race, Rights, and Taxes on American Politics,” “Power and Money: Writing About Politics” and “The New Politics of Inequality.”