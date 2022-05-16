Join us on May 16 to hear Joseph Horowitz and Lara Downes discuss cultural memory and why it matters.

Joseph Horowitz is author of eleven books, including Dvořák’s Prophecy and the Vexed Fate of Black Classical Music (named a best book of the year by the Financial Times and the Chicago Tribune) and Classical Music in America: A History (named one of the best books of 2005 by The Economist). As a concert producer, he was executive director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Lara Downes, among the most prominent American pianists of her generation, is a writer, producer, activist, and advocate for the arts. She is producer and host of the NPR video series Amplify with Lara Downes, and was named the 2022 Classical Woman of the Year by Performance Today. Seeking inspiration from the legacies of history, family, and collective memory, her latest release is Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered.

Rupert Allman is the founding Executive Producer of NPR’s national talk show 1A. Before moving to the United States he created programs for the BBC in London and Washington, D.C. He has received multiple Edward R. Murrow awards and Sony Radio Gold’s.

This program is presented in collaboration with The American Scholar.

May 16, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.