Join us on May 17, 2021 to hear Katherine Epstein discusses her article in American Purpose, "The Tolling Bell." Moderated by Michael Mandelbaum.

Katherine C. Epstein is associate professor of history at Rutgers University-Camden and author of Torpedo: Inventing the Military-Industrial Complex in the United States and Great Britain (2014). She received the ACLS Burkhardt Fellowship and was a member of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. Her research focuses on government secrecy, defense contracting, intellectual property, and the political economy of power projection.

Michael Mandelbaum is a member of the editorial board of American Purpose.

Read the article here: