Join us May 2, 2022 to hear John Krige and Mario Daniels discuss their new book, Knowledge Regulation and National Security in Postwar America. Moderated by Katherine Epstein.

John Krige is a historian of science and technology, and Kranzberg Professor Emeritus at Georgia Institute of Technology. He has a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Pretoria (South Africa) and a Ph.D. in the history and philosophy of science from the University of Sussex (Brighton, U.K.). Previously, he directed a research group in the history of science and technology at the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie in Paris, and was the project leader of a team that wrote the history of the European Space Agency. Krige’s research focuses on the intersection between support for science and technology and the foreign policies of governments.

Mario Daniels is DAAD Visiting Professor at the BMW Center for German and European Studies at Georgetown University. Previously, he taught at the Universities of Tübingen and Hannover and was twice a research fellow at the German Historical Institute in Washington, DC. The central question of his research is how concepts of national security have shaped the politics of sharing and denying of scientific-technological knowledge in international relations.

Katherine C. Epstein is associate professor of history at Rutgers University-Camden and author of Torpedo: Inventing the Military-Industrial Complex in the United States and Great Britain (2014).

May 2, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.