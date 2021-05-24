Join us on May 24, 2021 to hear Françoise Mélonio discuss "The New Tocqueville."

Françoise Mélonio is member of the Centre Raymond-Aron, professor of French literature at the Sorbonne, and research director for the Galliard edition of the complete works of Alexis de Tocqueville. She will speak about a newly published three volumes of Tocqueville letters — many published for the first time — including correspondence with Lamartine Guizot and Louis Napoleon.