Join us on May 25, 2021 to hear Franziska Brantner on "September elections, the German Greens, and the shape of a post-Merkel Germany.”

Franziska Katharina Brantner is a German politician of the Green Party. She was a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2009 to 2013, and since 2013 she has been a member of the German Parliament for the German Green Party.