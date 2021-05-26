Join us on May 26, 2021 for a conversation with former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Herbert Raymond McMaster is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General who served as the 26th United States National Security Advisor from 2017 to 2018. He is also known for his roles in the Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Sophia Gaston is Director of The British Foreign Policy Group and is a Research Fellow with the Institute for Global Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an Academic Fellow at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.