Join us May 26, 2022 to hear conductor and composer Robert Shafer discuss the upcoming Washington National Cathedral concert dedicated to the victims of war in Ukraine. The performance with full orchestra and chorus, co-sponsored by American Purpose, includes the Brahms Requiem and a new work, composed by Shafer, titled "Prayer for Ukraine."

Robert Shafer is recognized as one of America’s major choral conductors. He has served as Artistic Director of the City Choir of Washington since its launch in September 2007. For more than fifty years, Maestro Shafer has served the Washington, D.C. area as a choral conductor, composer, educator, and church musician. He was the music director of The Washington Chorus for over thirty-five years. In February 2000, he was honored by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences with a GRAMMY® Award for Best Choral Performance for a live concert recording of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem.

May 26, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.