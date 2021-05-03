Join us on May 3, 2021 to hear Jenna Silber Storey and Benjamin Storey on "Why We Are Restless." Moderated by Ryan Hanley.

Benjamin Storey teaches the history of political philosophy, and is Director of the Tocqueville Program at Furman University. In 2016-17, Storey was a Visiting Fellow at the James Madison Program at Princeton University. His writings have appeared in the Journal of Politics, the Review of Politics, The New Atlantis, City Journal, and many other venues. With Jenna Silber Storey, he is co-author of a book entitled Why We are Restless: The Modern Quest for Contentment, which will appear from Princeton University Press in the Spring of 2021.

Jenna Silber Storey is Assistant Professor in Politics and International Affairs at Furman University. She is also Executive Director of the Tocqueville Program at Furman, an intellectual community dedicated to the investigation of the moral and philosophic questions at the heart of political life. As Executive Director, Dr. Storey works with her colleagues to oversee a society of undergraduate fellows, an engaged living program, a political thought club, a course-and-lecture series, a summer placement program and a postdoctoral fellowship.

Ryan Patrick Hanley, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is professor of political science at Boston College. Previously he was the Mellon Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Marquette University, and has held visiting appointments or fellowships at Yale University, Harvard University, and the University of Chicago. A specialist on the political philosophy of the Enlightenment period, he is author of Adam Smith and the Character of Virtue (2009), Love's Enlightenment: Rethinking Charity in Modernity (2017), and Our Great Purpose: Adam Smith on Living a Better Life (2019). His most recent works include The Political Philosophy of Fénelon (2020) and a companion translation volume, Fénelon: Moral and Political Writings (2020).