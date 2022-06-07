Share this postMaya MacGuineas on fiscal responsibilitywww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmerican PurposeMaya MacGuineas on fiscal responsibilityJun 07, 2022Share this postMaya MacGuineas on fiscal responsibilitywww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareIs fiscal responsibility coming back into style? Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, joins Charles Lane to discuss how that reversal may yet come to pass after years of fiscal recklessness by both parties.Share this postMaya MacGuineas on fiscal responsibilitywww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare