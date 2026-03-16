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Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
11h

One related problem is developing and getting approval for new, usually minor, uses, of generic drugs. Although physicians may prescribe prescription drugs for off-label uses, conscientious physicians still need to see trial data that indicate that the drug will work for the new use. There is little of no incentive or government support for generic manufacturers, or the innovator company assuming the innovator is still manufacturing the drug, to develop new uses.

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Andrew Wurzer's avatar
Andrew Wurzer
9h

Just a super picayune pedantic detail: how is Australia's system 2.5x cheaper than ours? 2.5x cheaper would put them below zero dollars. I assume you meant that the US system is 2.5x more expensive, but you can't simply reverse that and say Australia is 2.5x cheaper. Similarly, when experts say we could reduce costs by 5-10 times, 5-10 times what? The math here is sloppy.

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