Persuasion

TechnoLawyer
6hEdited

I’ve wondered for years why progressive leaders under fire haven’t studied AMLO carefully and realized that he cracked the code.

Donald Trump did it for the right. AMLO absolutely did it for the left, with smashing success — after 6 years of him in power, his hand picked successor won in a landslide, and is wildly popular. And this just isn’t about political power, as you point out in detail — they’e actually been demonstrably improving the lives of the middle class in Mexico.

Hey, democrats, look south. And I don’t mean anything after the “Not so fast” part.

Andrew Wurzer
3h

"Flattering the prejudices and accommodating the aversions of the working class is not the same thing as furthering working-class interests. When the two diverge, Morena has too often privileged the former over the latter. That may not be very good policy, but it’s spectacular politics."

This failure to recognize working class values in the US is a very large part of why the Democrats have lost the working class. The general liberal economics are probably not super-popular to the working class either, but the stick in their eye is the cultural differences between college-educated Democrats and non-college-educated working class. It's the most visible and emotionally-charged conflict.

