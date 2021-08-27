Michael Jindra is a cultural anthropologist at the Institute on Culture, Religion and World Affairs at Boston University. His current writing centers on the relationship between lifestyle diversity and economic inequality, which includes research on anti-poverty nonprofits with his wife Ines. A Wisconsin native, he has been both a Peace Corps Volunteer and corporate financial analyst. Besides academic books and articles in anthropology and sociology, he also writes for the general public, and he has been featured on NPR and National Geographic television. His research has been discussed in places like the Washington Post and Die Zeit.