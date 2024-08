Michael Kimmage is professor of history at the Catholic University of America, specializing in the history of the United States, Europe, and Russia.

He is author of The Abandonment of the West: The History of an Idea in American Foreign Policy (2020), In History’s Grip: Philip Roth’s Newark Trilogy (2012), and The Conservative Turn: Lionel Trilling, Whittaker Chambers, and the Lessons of Anti-Communism (2009).

Twitter: @mkimmage