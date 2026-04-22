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Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
8h

I have a question that is really a comment. How would the Abundance Movement address the federal budget deficit and still rebuild state capacity and public confidence?

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Cathy Crouch's avatar
Cathy Crouch
8h

Kenneth Rosen's new book Polar War also highlights how embarassingly inadequate our ships and icebreakers are compared to those of other countries and how our military are unprepared for conflict with Russia in Alaska. Reducing research dollars given the changing climate is also a hindrance. It's a great read!

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