Natasha Crampton on Building Responsible AI
Artificial Intelligence has played a game-changing role across many industries, from banking and health care to retail and manufacturing. But as AI impacts our lives in increasingly direct ways, are companies harnessing its technological power safely and responsibly? Microsoft’s Chief Responsible AI Officer Natasha Crampton joined Charles Lane to discuss Chat GPT, how system design can be used to remove structural biases from AI, and the ethical implications of our AI future.