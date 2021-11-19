Join us on November 19, 2021 to hear Neal Stephenson and Francis Fukuyama discuss Stephenson’s new book, Termination Shock.

Neal Stephenson is an American writer of science fiction, speculative fiction, cyber punk, and other related genres. Termination Shock is his 13th book. His 1992 novel Snow Crash became a cult classic in Silicon Valley thanks to its imaginings of the wired, virtual world we now inhabit. Stephenson has served as an advisor to a number of future-oriented companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Francis Fukuyama is chairman of the editorial board of American Purpose. He is Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), director of the Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy program, and Mosbacher Director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law, all at Stanford University. His most recent book is Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment (2018).

November 19, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT