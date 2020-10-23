Nicole Penn, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is program manager for social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

Prior to this role, she served as a research assistant for AEI senior fellow Lynne Cheney, supporting Cheney’s research on the Virginia dynasty during the American Revolution and early Republic. Ms. Penn also previously served as an editorial apprentice at the Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture.