Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liberal, not Leftist's avatar
Liberal, not Leftist
4hEdited

I’m not seeing the commonality you constructed. The current administration is a counterrevolution against leftism. while imperfect as all administrations are, they’re still fighting the good fight against socialism, Marxism, communism and more. As a Democrat, I’ll take that any day over what we were progressing towards. I hope my party kicks the PMS wing (progressivist Marxist socialist) out of the tent, they’re parasites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Isabelle Williams's avatar
Isabelle Williams
4h

Let's remember that Chavez was a leftist and self declared socialist. I remember when he was first elected and all the left wing media in France ( where I was living at the time) were ecstatic.

As a socialist, Chavez believed in big government, which became all powerful government, which became all powerful and corrupt government serving him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture