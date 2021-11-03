Join us on November 3, 2021 to hear Constanze Stelzenmüller and Thomas Shannon, Jr. discuss "Transatlantic Problems and Opportunities." Richard Kraemer will moderate. In partnership with the U.S.-Europe Alliance.

Constanze Stelzenmüller is the inaugural holder of the Fritz Stern Chair on Germany and trans-Atlantic Relations in the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings Institution, where she also served as the inaugural Robert Bosch Senior Fellow. Prior to working at Brookings, she was a senior transatlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF), where she directed the influential Transatlantic Trends survey program.From 1994 to 2005, she was an editor for the political section of the German weekly Die Zeit, where she had also served as defense and international security editor and covered human rights issues and humanitarian crises. Additionally, Stelzenmüller has held the Kissinger Chair on Foreign Policy and International Relations at the Library of Congress.

Ambassador Thomas A. Shannon, Jr. is a senior fellow with the Future of Diplomacy Project and a senior international policy advisor at Arnold & Porter. Most recently, Ambassador Shannon served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs at the State Department. Prior to his 2016 appointment by President Obama as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador Shannon was the United States Ambassador to Brazil. Ambassador Shannon has served as Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs; as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council; Deputy Assistant Secretary of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State; and as Director of Andean Affairs. During his career, Ambassador Shannon served in the U.S. Foreign Service at embassies in Guatemala, Brazil, South Africa, and Venezuela.

Richard Kraemer is president of the U.S.-Europe Alliance and formerly a senior program officer for Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey at the National Endowment for Democracy. He is a non-resident scholar for Frontier Europe Initiative at the Middle East Institute and an affiliated expert of the Public International Law and Policy Group, having advised the governments of Georgia and Montenegro.

November 3, 2021. 10:00 a.m. EDT.