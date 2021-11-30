Join us on November 30, 2021 to hear Andrew Yang discuss "Forward," moderated by Frank DiStefano. Co-Sponsored with Braver Angels.

Andrew Yang is an American businessman, attorney, and politician. Yang is best known for being a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and the 2021 New York City Democratic mayoral primary. The son of immigrants from Taiwan, Yang was born and raised in New York State.

Frank J. DiStefano is a writer living in Washington, D.C., and author of The Next Realignment: Why America’s Parties are Crumbling and What Happens Next (2019). He has been a congressional aide, presidential campaign official, and Washington-based attorney.

November 30, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT.