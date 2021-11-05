Please join us on November 5, 2021 for a conversation with Joseph Horowitz and Angel Gil-Ordóñez on "Black Classical Music."

Joseph Horowitz is co-founder and executive producer of Washington, D.C.’s PostClassical Ensemble, an “experimental” orchestra rethinking the concert experience. He has been a New York Times music critic and executive director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic Orchestra. He is author of eleven books mainly about the institutional history of classical music in the United States, and has created more than 100 interdisciplinary music festivals.

Angel Gil-Ordóñez is music director and conductor of Washington, D.C.’s PostClassical Ensemble, an “experimental” orchestra rethinking the concert experience. He is principal guest conductor of New York’s Perspectives Ensemble and music director of the Georgetown University Orchestra. He is an advisor to the Trinitate Philharmonia in León, Mexico, and former associate conductor of the National Orchestra of Spain.

November 5, 2021. 1:00 p.m. EDT.