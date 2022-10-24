On November 4, 2022, Bill Kristol joined American Purpose to discuss "The Midterms and the Shape of the New."

Bill Kristol is editor-at-large of The Bulwark. Prior to his work at The Weekly Standard, which he founded, Kristol led the Project for the Republican Future. He served as chief of staff to Education Secretary William Bennett in the Reagan Administration and as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the George H.W. Bush administration.