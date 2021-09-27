Join us on November 9, 2021 as Mary Sarotte discusses her new book, Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate. Moderated by Chels Michta.

M. E. Sarotte is the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Distinguished Professor of Historical Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and the author, among other books, of The Collapse: The Accidental Opening of the Berlin Wall. She has written for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and more.

Chels Michta is a research associate at American Purpose.

November 9, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT