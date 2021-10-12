Join us on October 12, 2021 to hear Emily Estelle discuss "The jihadis you don't know about."

Emily Estelle is a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and the research manager of AEI’s Critical Threats Project, which provides open-source intelligence analysis on the Salafi-jihadi movement and Iran. She studies al Qaeda, the Islamic State, and associated Salafi-jihadi groups in Africa, and she specializes in security and related dynamics in Libya, the Sahel, and East Africa.

October 12, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT.