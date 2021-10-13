Join us on October 13, 2021 to hear Mark Lilla discuss the new English language edition of Thomas Mann's book, Reflections of an Unpolitical Man.

Mark Lilla is a political scientist, historian of ideas, journalist, and a professor of humanities at Columbia University. He has written the introduction to the new edition of Reflections of a Nonpolitical Man and is a frequent contributor to the New York Review of Books. Before moving to Columbia in 2007, he taught in the Committee on Social Thought at the University of Chicago. He is the author of numerous books, including The Once and Future Liberal: After Identity Politics. He is currently writing a book titled Ignorance and Bliss, and another on the history of the idea of conversion.

October 13, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EST.