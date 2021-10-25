Join us on October 25, 2021 to hear Katherine Zimmerman on "Finished with the Greater Middle East? Not so fast."

Katherine Zimmerman is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and an adviser to AEI’s Critical Threats Project. Her work is focused on terror groups, including the Salafi-jihadi movement and the global al Qaeda network, as well as related trends in the Middle East and Africa. She also specializes in al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and Yemen, al Shabaab in Somalia, and al Qaeda in the Sahel. She is a term member with the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the RESOLVE Network Research Advisory Council, whose mission is to deliver high-quality research and insight on violent extremism.

October 25, 2021. 12:00 p.m. EDT