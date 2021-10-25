Join us on October 25, 2021 to hear Harold James discuss his new book, The War of Words: A Glossary of Globalization (2021). Katherine Epstein will moderate.

Harold James is the Claude and Lore Kelly Professor in European Studies and professor of history and international affairs at Princeton University. In 2004 he was awarded the Helmut Schmidt Prize for Economic History, and in 2005 the Ludwig Erhard Prize for writing about economics. His numerous books include The Creation and Destruction of Value: The Globalization Cycle (2009).

October 25, 2021. 5:00 p.m. EDT.