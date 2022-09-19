On October 26, 2022, Mark G. Pomar joined American Purpose to discuss his new book, Cold War Radio: The Russian Broadcasts of the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Moderated by Martha Bayles.

Mark G. Pomar is a senior fellow at the Clements Center for National Security and an adjunct lecturer in the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He is a former assistant director of the Russian Service at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, director of the USSR division at the Voice of America, and executive director of the Board for International Broadcasting, a federal agency. He served as president and CEO of IREX, an organization that administers programs in education, public policy, and media, and was the founding CEO and president of the U.S.-Russia Foundation in Moscow.

Martha Bayles writes about the arts, cultural policy, and media. A former columnist for TheAmerican Interest, she is a contributing editor of American Purpose and film and TV critic for the Claremont Review of Books.