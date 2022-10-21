On October 27, 2022, Fritz Bartel joined American Purpose to discuss his new book, The Triumph of Broken Promises: The End of the Cold War and the Rise of Neoliberalism.

Fritz Bartel is assistant professor of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, where he is also a member of the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy. He is a historian of global politics and political economy in the late 20th century. His work has centered on the end of the Cold War, the rise of neoliberalism, global financial and energy markets, and the comparative history of democratic capitalism and state socialism.