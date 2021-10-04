Join us on October 4, 2021 to hear Ryan Crocker discuss "Afghanistan, Iraq, and regional challenges." Moderated by Cameron Munter.

Ryan Crocker is an American diplomat who served as the United States Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012. Previously, he served as the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, Kuwait, and Lebanon. In January 2009 President George W. Bush presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Ambassador Crocker was dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University from 2010 to 2016, where he held the Edward and Howard Kruse Endowed Chair. He was the James Schlesinger Distinguished Visiting Professor at the University of Virginia from 2012 to 2014, and he served as the first Kissinger Senior Fellow at Yale University from 2012 to 2013.

Cameron Munter is the former chief executive officer and president of the EastWest Institute (EWI). Additionally, he is an American diplomat who served as the United States Ambassador to Pakistan from 2010 to 2012. Previously, he served as the U.S. Ambassador to Serbia and twice served in Iraq, leading the first Provincial Reconstruction Team in Mosul and then in Baghdad. In Europe, he served in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Germany. He was a director for Central Europe at the National Security Council under Presidents Clinton and Bush, and has held numerous other domestic assignments at the State Department in Washington, D.C. Ambassador Munter is a member of the American Academy of Diplomacy and of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

