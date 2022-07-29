On October 6, 2022, Azar Nafisi and Merve Emre discussed "How to Read in 2023." Moderated by Tejas Srinivasan.

Azar Nafisi is the author of the multi-award-winning New York Times bestseller Reading Lolita in Tehran, as well as Things I’ve Been Silent About, The Republic of Imagination, and That Other World. Formerly the director of The Dialogue Project and Cultural Conversations at Johns Hopkins University’s Foreign Policy Institute, she served as a Centennial Fellow at Georgetown University and has taught at Oxford and several universities in Tehran. Her latest novel Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times was published earlier this year.

Merve Emre is associate professor of English at the University of Oxford. She is the author of several books including Paraliterary: The Making of Bad Readers in Postwar America (2017), and The Personality Brokers (2018), which was selected as one of the best books of 2018 by the New York Times. She is finishing a book titled Post-Discipline: Literature, Professionalism, and the Crisis of the Humanities. In 2022, she served as one of the judges of the International Booker Prize. She is currently a Distinguished Writer-in-Residence at the Shapiro Center at Wesleyan University for the 2022-23 academic year.

Tejas Srinivasan is a research associate at American Purpose.