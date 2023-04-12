May 18: Old & New American Songs: Fusion, Inclusion, and Social Progress
Please join us on May 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET as American Purpose and DC Public Library co-host "Old & New American Songs"– a salon-style inspiring and collaborative discussion on how music provides a perspective on fusion, inclusion, and social progress in America.
Featuring:
Erin Freeman, conductor and artistic director of City Choir of Washington
Andrew M. Lee, artistic director and conductor of DC Strings
Michael C. Kimmage, professor and history department chair at The Catholic University of America
Jeffrey Gedmin, editor-in-chief of American Purpose
May 18, 2023, 6:30 p.m. ET
West End Neighborhood Library
Large Meeting Room
2301 L St. NW
Washington, DC 20037