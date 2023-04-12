Image of Marian Anderson by Dana Ellyn and Matt Sesow, painters. Used with permission.

Please join us on May 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET as American Purpose and DC Public Library co-host "Old & New American Songs"– a salon-style inspiring and collaborative discussion on how music provides a perspective on fusion, inclusion, and social progress in America.

Featuring:

Erin Freeman , conductor and artistic director of City Choir of Washington

Andrew M. Lee , artistic director and conductor of DC Strings

Michael C. Kimmage , professor and history department chair at The Catholic University of America

Jeffrey Gedmin, editor-in-chief of American Purpose

May 18, 2023, 6:30 p.m. ET



West End Neighborhood Library

Large Meeting Room

2301 L St. NW

Washington, DC 20037

Register here