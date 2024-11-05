After a long campaign, Election Day is finally upon us. Persuasion will be hosting a special text-based live chat for subscribers with Yascha Mounk, Francis Fukuyama, and other members of our team.

You can access the chat here from 6:30pm Eastern Time onward.

If you’re using a mobile device, you’ll need to download the Substack app. Open the app and tap the Chat icon, seen below (it looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar.) You’ll see a row for the Persuasion chat inside.

We’ll also have written analysis from the team and a bonus episode of “The Good Fight” podcast once returns are in.

Yesterday, I spoke with several swing-state residents who were planning not to vote. You may likewise be thinking of sitting the day out. Yet, if you can, and regardless of your partisan affiliation, I encourage you to vote all the same. At a moment when the power to freely elect leaders is threatened globally, voting maintains a tradition that is essential to our liberal democracy.

I also have a second request: While you are voting, make the most of the opportunity to add one small, personal buttress to our fraying civic fabric. Strike up a conversation with someone else waiting in line. Offer a ride to a neighbor. Thank a poll worker. It is in these simple acts that we can, as Eboo Patel phrased our task in these pages, begin the work of putting our country back together.

In that sense, Election Day has an additional value: before a winner is declared, all of us have a brief moment in which our anxieties and our hopes stand in shared suspense. In these hours we see most acutely—if we are willing to look—both our patriotism and our concern mirrored in our fellow citizens.

Thank you for being a part of our community. We hope you join us for the live discussion tonight, and find value in reading our coverage in the days to come.

— David, Executive Director

