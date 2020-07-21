This Week at Persuasion

Have the Experts Failed?

Populists claim that experts and the establishment have failed to live up to their momentous responsibility. Their promises to do better are nearly always bunk. But does their actual complaint have some merit? This week, Sheri Berman, Tom Nichols and Yascha Mounk tried to find an answer. Watch the Youtube broadcast here, or watch below.

And check out our past two debates from the previous weeks!

Persuasion hosted Denise Dresser, Ivan Krastev, and Pratap Bhanu Mehta to discuss the global future of Liberalism. Watch the YouTube broadcast here. And Yascha Mounk debated Niall Ferguson on whether right-wing populism poses the most acute threat to liberal democracy. Watch the YouTube broadcast here.

Book Clubs

Anne Applebaum discussed her newest book Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.

Garry Kasparov joined us to host a discussion on Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

Jonathan Haidt and Richard Reeves presented their new edition of On Liberty by John Stuart Mill.

Persuasion hosted its first social event this past week. Attend our future Persuasion happy hours by subscribing and join us via Zoom to meet more members of our growing community!