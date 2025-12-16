Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Stoddard's avatar
Robert Stoddard
1h

The challenge with an electoral reform is that the legislature is composed of people who won their seats under the old rules—and likely would be concerned that changing the rules will cost them their seats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liberal, not Leftist's avatar
Liberal, not Leftist
6mEdited

The system you mentioned is not working well at all in Washington state. The “top two” winners of primaries has created an echo chamber of one party rule. Many of our offices have also been redescribed as non-partisan and they’re actually more partisan than ever just with no label to help people discern. I imagine as we move into ranked choice voting in 2026 things are going to get measurably worse. I think this solution it’s actually the problem. I imagine after a couple of cycles of ranked choice we’ll repeal it like Alaska’s citizen effort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Persuasion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture