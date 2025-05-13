Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex's avatar
Alex
4h

I'm a fan of treating everyone with dignity, but this list feels a bit like a "Motte and Bailey" where I'm being asked to treat you reasonably but then a lot of the examples are about meeting you where you're at instead of everyone meeting in the middle.

I think it's a bit odd for you to take so little responsibility for "your" own bad rhetoric while charging "me" for mine, given that neither of us (I assume) are the bad actors! It's not difficult to scold either Democrats or Republicans for being mean and rude and partisan right now, because there are a lot of mean and rude partisans in both parties.

Again, I do think many of the items on your list represent failures to communicate. I think many of the items on your list are also extraordinary special-cased requests for half of a conversation made up of millions to shape up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KateLE's avatar
KateLE
4h

I love that you are trying, but the comments so far (universally some version of 'yeah, but Those People are stupid and evil, so we should force them, not persuade them') make it seem as if you are wasting your time. Still cheering you on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture