Alexis Ludwig
6h

Fascinating effort to make sense of a topsy-turvy political environment. Not sure I could manage the same feat. When I was serving as an American diplomat in Peru focused on political affairs during Alan Garcia's second term, this system was in the process of being born, even if Garcia made it to the end of his term. Somehow, utterly dysfunctional politics managed not to undermine the country's underlying macroeconomic stability and solid growth. One got the sense that the political dysfunction was disconnected from critical economic decision-making, as you suggest. Now that I think about it, I remember one prominent APRA pol telling me that Garcia found himself increasingly frustrated by a system that managed to defy his every directive; when the president said "jump," nothing happened. Maybe that’s why his second term didn’t turn out so bad. Nicely done.

